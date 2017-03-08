Sources: Trump is not coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sources tell WAVE 3 News President Donald Trump is not coming to Louisville on Saturday.

Trump’s visit was never confirmed by the White House when we contacted them directly.

On Wednesday morning, the Louisville International Airport said they were alerted to make preparations. Meanwhile, the FAA had issued a temporary flight restriction for the area on Saturday for VIP activity.

But Wednesday night WAVE 3 News confirmed the President was not making the trip through sources who went on to say the President may never have been planning to come in the first place.

Still, the buzz left local Republicans excited.

“I've been called, believe me, all day long, my phone's been burning up. I want tickets. I let you know when I get my own," Vice Chair for the Louisville Republican Party Linda Huber said.

WAVE 3 News checked into the FAA VIP restriction and learned the alert can be used for a president or vice president if they were coming to town.

