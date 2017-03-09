Documentary focuses on KY basketball program

Simmons held at watch party for the documentary on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Members of the Simmons College Basketball team enjoyed some time in the national spotlight on Wednesday.

The team is the focus of a new documentary on NBA TV called "Beyond the Paint."



Simmons held at watch party for the documentary, which focuses on Simmons' newly reinstated men's basketball program, at DiOrio's Pizza on Baxter Avenue.

The team’s coach, former Cardinal Jerry Eaves, said the message of the documentary is bigger than basketball.



“Sports is a way to get them to Simmons College, but we're not worried if we win a game. We really are not. Now did we win games? Yes we did. Did the kids compete well? Yes they did. But we started it with the old saying you have to build a habit first and that was getting up in the morning,” Eaves said.



He said the goal is just to get young men into the classroom and learning.



