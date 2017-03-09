March 7, 2017

30th Annual African American Catholic Leadership Awards
30th Annual African American Catholic Leadership Awards Banquet
Saturday, March 11, 2017
Silent Auction begins at 5:00pm
Banquet begins at 6:00pm
Galt House Hotel
l140 North 4th Street
Tickets are $70
Call (502) 471-2146
March for Meals
Louisville Metro Meals On Wheels
#MarchForMeals
Seniors 60 and over
Volunteers needed
500 meals delivered daily on 53 routes
400 volunteers each month
To volunteer call (502) 574-6325
