Car crashes into construction equipment, building; no injuries reported

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crashed into a building and construction equipment early Thursday morning.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident was reported at 5:06 a.m. Thursday on Greenwood Road near Terry Road.

Damage to the building is minor, but nearby barricades and construction equipment were also hit by the vehicle and sustained significant damage, he said.

No injuries were reported.

