Car crashes into construction equipment, building; no injuries reported

A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident was reported at 5:06 a.m. Thursday on Greenwood Road near Terry Road.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident was reported at 5:06 a.m. Thursday on Greenwood Road near Terry Road.More >>
South winds will help warm us up nicely into the lower 70s this afternoon. Some spots could go a tad higher.More >>
South winds will help warm us up nicely into the lower 70s this afternoon. Some spots could go a tad higher.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
WAVE 3 News spoke with many people on Wednesday who have been holding onto years of grievances.More >>
WAVE 3 News spoke with many people on Wednesday who have been holding onto years of grievances.More >>
Bruce Warrick is in critical condition after he was shot inside an abandoned home in the 2600 block of Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood.More >>
Bruce Warrick is in critical condition after he was shot inside an abandoned home in the 2600 block of Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood.More >>