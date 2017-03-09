Car crashes into construction site, building in PRP

The car hit the side of this building. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

Construction equipment was damaged in the crash. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

The crash was reported at 5:06 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crashed into a building and construction equipment early Thursday morning.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident was reported at 5:06 a.m. Thursday on Greenwood Road near Terry Road.

A mess in PRP, car crashes into construction before crashing into building across the rd. Car is gone, no injuries. #wave3news pic.twitter.com/V2LLHdYxGQ — Kayla Vanover (@KVanoverWAVE3) March 9, 2017

Damage to the building is minor, but nearby barricades and construction equipment were also hit by the vehicle and sustained significant damage, he said.

No injuries were reported.

