Details of VP Mike Pence's Louisville visit released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Louisville area Saturday morning to discuss healthcare, the White House has confirmed.

The Vice President will be joined by Governor Matt Bevin to hear the from local small businesses at the Harshaw Trane of Trane Parts and Distribution center. The Vice President is slated to deliver his remarks at 10:45 a.m.

Vice President Pence is expected to discuss President Trump's economic goals, the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, and the American Health Care Act.

The vice president's office said Pence has traveled to a number of cities in recent weeks to speak to people negatively impacted by Obamacare.

Wednesday morning, a Louisville International Airport official said the airport was alerted to make preparations, and the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction for the area Saturday for VIP activity.

But Wednesday night, WAVE 3 News confirmed the president was not making the trip. Sources went on to say Trump might never have been planning to come in the first place.

