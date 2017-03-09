Vice President Mike Pence to visit Louisville Saturday to discuss healthcare

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Louisville area Saturday morning to discuss healthcare, his office has confirmed.

Specifics about his trip, including a timeline, will be released later on Thursday.

The vice president's office said Pence has traveled to a number of cities in recent weeks to speak to people negatively impacted by Obamacare. While in Louisville, Pence, the former governor of Indiana, will discuss the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act and the proposed alternative with small business owners and their employees.

Meanwhile, sources say President Donald Trump will not visit Louisville Saturday.

Trump’s visit was never confirmed by the White House when we contacted officials there directly.

Wednesday morning, a Louisville International Airport official said the airport was alerted to make preparations, and the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction for the area Saturday for VIP activity.

But Wednesday night, WAVE 3 News confirmed the president was not making the trip. Sources went on to say Trump might never have been planning to come in the first place.

