WATCH: Cards meet Duke in ACC Tournament action on WAVE 3 News

(WAVE) - Louisville and Duke tangle in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal-round game in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start at the Barclays Center, but likely will tip shortly after that time.

Tournament top seed North Carolina plays Miami to start the day at noon. Both games, as well as Thursday's evening slate, can be seen on WAVE 3 News.

The Cards and Blue Devils played only once during the regular season. UofL won at the KFC Yum! Center back in January as Duke struggled early in league action.

But the Blue Devils eventually righted the ship, bookending a seven-game winning streak with a pair of victories over Wake Forest. Duke was one of the hottest teams in basketball in February, but dropped three of four to close the regular season and finish fifth in the conference race.

The Blue Devils beat Clemson on Wednesday in a second-round tournament game, 79-72.

UofL comes in rested after a fourth-place finish that qualified the Cards for a double-bye in the tournament.

Louisville takes its 24-7 record into Thursday's game, led by ace guard Donovan Mitchell, who this week was named to the All-ACC First Team. Duke guard Luke Kennard also earned a spot on that list.

Friday's semifinals will air on ESPN or ESPN2, starting at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. If the seeds play out, UNC would play UofL at 7 p.m. and Florida State-Notre Dame would follow.

Saturday's final also will be on ESPN or ESPN2 at 9 p.m.

