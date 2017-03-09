Crews fight apartment fire in Southland Park neighborhood

The fire was reported at 10:59 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews are at the scene of an apartment fire in Louisville's Southland Park neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor said multiple units were reported to be on fire in the 400 block of Downes Terrace.

The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m.

This story will be updated.

