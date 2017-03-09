Alleged incident outside Louisville business leads to indecent exposure charge

According to arrest reports, George E. Morris, 48, went into the victim's bedroom while she was sleeping and forced her to have sex with him.More >>
A Louisville woman was allegedly in a Facebook feud over a man she was dating, causing two people to fire shots into her mother's home.More >>
A friendly card game turned dangerous after a man demanded money lost during the gameMore >>
Muhammad Ali Jr. will speak to reporters Thursday afternoon about a February 7 incident in which he and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, were detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. They claim they were detained because they are Muslim and have Arabic names.More >>
James, J. Wesbecker, 49, has been charged and convicted previously for indecent exposure.More >>
