Alleged incident outside Louisville business leads to indecent exposure charge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was charged with first-degree indecent exposure after an alleged incident Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, an upset woman and her juvenile daughter flagged down an LMPD officer at Taylor Boulevard and Bicknell Avenue and stated a man in a van pulled out his penis in front of them and touched himself inappropriately. The alleged crime happened outside the NAPA Auto Parts store at 4101 Taylor Boulevard.

The woman said she took a picture of the van and got the license plate number.

As officers were pulling away to look for the van, another adult and juvenile female approached and reported that a man matching the suspect's description had tried to get them into his vehicle at the Dairy Queen two blocks away.

The officers located the van one block from the Dairy Queen and arrested the suspect, James, J. Wesbecker, 49, of Louisville. Wesbecker's arrest report says he also uses the alias Tom J. Chesser.

Police said Wesbecker has been cited and arrested numerous times for indecent exposure. he was convicted in 2014 and 2015.

Bond was set at $5,000.

