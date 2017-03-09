Friendly card game leads to multiple felony charges for Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A friendly card game turned dangerous after a man demanded money exchanged in the game.

Marvin Smith, 21, was playing in a card game at a friend's home

Smith is facing first-degree Robbery and Burglary charges following an incident after the card game.

He left the game and later returned with William James Cowherd, and held the host's wife at gunpoint, demanding the $200 the host won during the game.

Smith and Cowherd took gold coins and change from the house, the host was not home at the time.

He returned as Smith and Cowherd were leaving and tried to block the exit, then Smith showed him his handgun and Cowherd told him to 'take off running and not look back'.

The two victims later identified Smith in a photo array.

