Shots fired at house allegedly following Facebook feud

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was allegedly in a Facebook feud over a man she was dating, causing two people to fire shots into her mother's home.

Marcus Lee Carter, 26, was arrested for two counts of First Degree Wanton Endangerment and Third Degree Criminal Mischief, after police say he fired multiple shots into the back of a home.

There were several verbal altercations in the street in front of the house before shots were fired, according to the arrest slip.

Ronesha Moore was also arrested for firing shots into the front of the home.

Bullets damaged a window and refrigerator, as well as endangering the lives of people inside the house.

