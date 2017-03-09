Police: Louisville man found with counterfeit bills - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Louisville man found with counterfeit bills

Eric Dever (Source: LMDC) Eric Dever (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges after someone witnessed him using counterfeit $20 bills.

Eric Dever, 37, was arrested after police say someone called authorities reporting that he'd asked them to make change for a phony bill, according to the arrest slip.

The witness exchanged the $20 bill for two $10 bills and called authorities with a description.

The officer found a counterfeit bill on the ground near where he detained Dever. A search of Dever's car produced five more counterfeit $20's, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

Dever is charged with seven charges of First-Degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, Theft by Deception, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 

