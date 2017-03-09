Man charged in alleged sex crimes against teen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces three charges for alleged sex crimes against a 13-year-old girl.

According to arrest reports, George E. Morris, 48, went into the victim's bedroom while she was sleeping and forced her to have sex with him.

He is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree sodomy.

Bond is set at $25,000.

