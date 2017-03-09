Borden mourns 6-year-old boy killed in crash

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) – Ayden Roberts’ father, Peter Roberts was driving Wednesday morning when the car fell into a ditch on Highway 60. Then police say he over-corrected, crossing the center line and crashed into two more cars.

The community is now grieving, mourning 6-year-old Ayden Roberts. The place where his absence sticks out the most is at his school, Borden Elementary.

Ayden was a kindergartner at Borden Elementary School. The school’s principal, Lisa Hawkins describes Ayden.

“Ayden was a sweet kiddo, he always wore a smile,” Hawkins said.

A little guy who had a long list of things he loved.

“He loved camo, big on action figures and super heroes,” Hawkins said.

She also added that Ayden was strong, even when he lost his brother in January.

“With some of the events that had already occurred here at school, he exhibited a real love for learning,” Hawkins said.

Thursday afternoon, Borden Elementary school is a little quieter, a little emptier. Assistant superintendent of West Clark Community Schools says they have brought in grief counseling for any young ones who need help understanding what happened to their classmate.

“Whatever level they are at, whether they are completely distraught to angry, you deal with this kind of shocking event in different ways,” Dr. John Reed said.

Hawkins says they are not only trying to maintain normalcy but also trying to be open.

“It’s not a secret, the kids knew Ayden but moving forward we’ll do what we can to try to keep it as normal as possible for our kids,” Hawkins said.

As for the community that’s now missing a smile, Hawkins says she is confident the people of Borden will help heal the wounds.

“I know the Borden community will help gather around this family, try to lift them up,” Hawkins said. “That’s just the way it is out here.”

