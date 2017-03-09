UofL falls to Duke in ACC Tourney quarterfinals, 81-77

BROOKLYN, NY (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals lost to Duke, 81-77 Thursday afternoon in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Cards lost its first postseason game in almost two years and they are quickly headed back to Louisville

Deng Adel led the Cardinal offense with 21 points.

Louisville started off sluggish, missing its first six field goals. But only trailed by two at the half, 39-37.

A couple of Cards got in foul trouble, both Donovan Mitchell and Quentin Snider had three personal fouls with over 11 minutes left in the game.

Snider finished with 15 points and five assists, while the Blue Devils held Mitchell to just eight points.

Louisville led by as many as 12 in the second half.

Louisville shot 15-26 from the charity stripe, which head coach Rick Pitino spoke about after the game.

"We lost the game mentally, Pitino said. "We could've won by 10 or 15 points if we make our free throws. We really played well today. We've become a very good offensive basketball team. But we've got to cure these free-throw shooting woes."

The Cards worked the inside, 46 of its 77 points came in the paint. They also out-rebounded Duke 37-34.

UNC Head Coach Roy Williams was spotted doing some scouting during the game. But he'll be quite familiar with his semifinal opponent, in-state rival Duke.

Louisville heads home to await where they will fall on Selection Sunday.

