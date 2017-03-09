Pass the Cash: Coworkers reach out to a mother of three

Ayden Roberts’ father, Peter Roberts was driving Wednesday morning when the car fell into a ditch on highway 60. Then police say he over-corrected, crossing the center line and crashed into two more cars. The community is now grieving.More >>
Budget shortfalls at the University of Louisville are starting to have firsthand impacts on students. This week student employees for the Brandeis School of Law were let go from their jobs.More >>
The Louisville Cardinals lost to Duke, 81-77 Thursday afternoon in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.More >>
According to arrest reports, George E. Morris, 48, went into the victim's bedroom while she was sleeping and forced her to have sex with him.More >>
A Louisville woman was allegedly in a Facebook feud over a man she was dating, causing two people to fire shots into her mother's home.More >>
