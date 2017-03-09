Pass the Cash: Coworkers reach out to a mother of three

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News enjoys every opportunity we get to make a difference in our community.



This week as we Pass the Cash to help someone in need, WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee headed to southwest Louisville and relied on your help to get the job done.

As always you came through and pointed us not only to someone who needed help, but you also added a few dollars of your own to pass.

It was a packed intersection where Crums Lane, Dixie Highway and 7th Street connect, but even in all the rush folks still found time to pass a little extra cash of their own our way. Then we met Tracy and Ty.



They wanted to help Pass the Cash to their co-worker and friend Ashley, now a single mom with multiple bills and just as many problems.

“She's our co-worker. She's been going through something. She just left her husband. She got kids. She's living with her mother now and she's really struggling and stuff,” Tracy said.



Struggling alone to take care of the bills that come with everyday life and children ages 15, 14 and 9.



“She's really been having a hard time. She comes to work crying. She's having it so hard,” Tracy said.



For Ashley and her family WAVE 3 News starts with $300 and we had an extra $100 that was in an anonymous envelope, plus another $50 from folks who were just driving by. Even Tracy and Ty had a little cash to pass. The only problem now was finding Ashley.



“I got a surprise for you. Somebody up here I want you to meet,” Tracy told her.

Tracy and Ty passed the cash to their friend.



Ashley held the cash tight but she held on to her problems even tighter - too soon to talk about it all.

“I have three kids and I been doing it all on my own we'll say that,” she said.



Nothing feels better than being a blessing to someone in need.



“I'm so thankful for her,” Ashley said about Tracy. “She really has helped me through so much. We love her so much at work. Oh my God.”



To have a friend and to be a friend is one of the most rewarding positions in life.



“It feels good,” Ashley said.

