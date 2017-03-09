Councilman says Vapor Spa isn't just a spa, urges further discussion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's billed as a Health and Wellness Spa, but a Metro Councilman and a former Spa employee say it's a sex club.

Louisville Metro Councilman David James plans to bring up the allegations at Thursday night's council meeting as a request to close alleys on the property comes before the council.

James, a Democrat representing District 6, says he investigated the Vapor Spa off Floyd and Breckenridge Streets himself after getting complaints from his constituents.

The request to close a few alleys around the property is a standard request, but James says the council needs to take a serious look at the property before signing off.

"We, according to the County Attorney's Office, don't have laws that regulate sex clubs or bath houses," James told us.

He says after numerous complaints he decided to go over there himself and says the men’s only club is not a health spa as advertised.

"There are people in the hallways having sex and people upstairs in the theater having sex and people with their doors open inviting you to come in and have sex, and there's just people in there having sex." James said.

James' account of what he witnessed is backed up by an openly gay man who told WAVE 3 News he worked a Vapor for a few months.

"I thought it was like, it says literally just a health club like it says for one, I wasn't expecting to see people having sex anywhere within the facility," the man who didn't want to be identified said.

James says Vapor's owner accusing him of attacking the gay community is ridiculous. He says gay or straight, with no laws on the books here, a discussion about sex clubs should be had before allowing the developer to close alleys around the complex for a planned $20 million expansion.

When a WAVE 3 News photographer went to shoot video of the public alleys in question, a man who said he was an owner told the photographer to get off the property.

James cites the 396 men who came up with STD/HIV cases here in 2016, 63 of them reported being at Vapor Spa. Metro Health Director Dr. Joann Schulte says that does not mean that's where they got it. Her concern is public health in all clubs with increasing education about condom use and HIV testing. She says regulation could be difficult.

"How are you going to define such a facility?" Schulte said. "What kind of inspections are you going to do? Currently we do some inspections at this spa (Vapor) but it's done because they have a swimming pool."

Vapor passed its pool inspections. The Metro Health Director says bath houses like what Councilman James is describing operate on the east coast for the most part without regulation, but in cities like Los Angeles they are regulated.

Vapor is in Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith's district. She says she's open to talking about it in the appropriate Committee. Our calls to the owner were not returned.

