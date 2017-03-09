Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

Dozens of parishes throughout WAVE Country are holding fish fries throughout the Lenten season.More >>
Dozens of parishes throughout WAVE Country are holding fish fries throughout the Lenten season.More >>
We asked our Facebook fans where to find the best fish sandwich around town. We got 549 votes, so we're confident this is a pretty fair list.More >>
We asked our Facebook fans where to find the best fish sandwich around town. We got 549 votes, so we're confident this is a pretty fair list.More >>
After highs in the mid 70s Thursday we’re in for much cooler temperatures Friday, and especially Saturday where we’ll stay in the 30s.More >>
After highs in the mid 70s Thursday we’re in for much cooler temperatures Friday, and especially Saturday where we’ll stay in the 30s.More >>
A decade-long fight for justice for victims of fatal DUI crashes has ended in success for their family members.More >>
A decade-long fight for justice for victims of fatal DUI crashes has ended in success for their family members.More >>
No one knows how many people are buried in the cemetery or where many of the bodies are located.More >>
No one knows how many people are buried in the cemetery or where many of the bodies are located.More >>