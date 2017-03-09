Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.

1. VIRAL VIDEO: Louisville preschoolers - 1 white, 1 black - get matching haircuts to fool teacher

2. A New Jersey man is crediting his dog for saving him from a fire.

3. Community invited to help E'town boy feed less-fortunate students over spring break.

4. Giraffe watch: April's belly keeps growing; park salutes 'giraffe mom'

5. Police puppy aims to comfort crime victims, officers.

And for more feel-good content today and every day, be sure to bookmark our Uplifting section by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.