UAW helps build veterans retreat

The UAW partnered with Active Heroes. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The UAW partnered with Active Heroes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The United Auto Worker union partnered with Active Heroes Thursday to help end veteran suicides across the nation.

The UAW and Active Heroes built a welcome center for a military veterans retreat in Bullitt County.

According to a statement, the retreat will be 'a place for our hard working service men and women to get away from the struggles of everyday life and seek help'.

