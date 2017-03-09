UAW helps build veterans retreat

It's billed as a Health and Wellness Spa, but a Metro Councilman and a former Spa employee says it's a sex club. Louisville Metro Councilman David James plans to bring up the allegations at Thursday night's council meeting as a request to close alleys on the property comes before the council.More >>
The caretaker, who has been in charge of day-to-day activities at the cemetery for the past 29 years, will be replaced by a combination of the new board, the Advisory Committee and landscaping subcontractors.More >>
The United Auto Worker union partnered with Active Heroes Thursday to help end veteran suicides across the nation.More >>
Ayden Roberts’ father, Peter Roberts was driving Wednesday morning when the car fell into a ditch on highway 60. Then police say he over-corrected, crossing the center line and crashed into two more cars. The community is now grieving.More >>
Budget shortfalls at the University of Louisville are starting to have firsthand impacts on students. This week student employees for the Brandeis School of Law were let go from their jobs.More >>
