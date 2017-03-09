UAW helps build veterans retreat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The United Auto Worker union partnered with Active Heroes Thursday to help end veteran suicides across the nation.

The UAW and Active Heroes built a welcome center for a military veterans retreat in Bullitt County.

According to a statement, the retreat will be 'a place for our hard working service men and women to get away from the struggles of everyday life and seek help'.

