Cemetery caretaker, board president replaced following concerns from citizens

Families demanded answers after their loved ones graves are disturbed or destroyed. (Source: Louis Ray)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The former president of a cemetery association has stepped down and the cemetery’s caretaker has been removed after several complaints from concerned citizens.

Cemetery historian Jack Koppel will now serve as the president of the St. Stephens Cemetery Association, replacing the former president who had served on the board since 1971, according to a press release.

The caretaker, who has been in charge of day-to-day activities at the cemetery for the past 29 years, will be replaced by a combination of the new board, the Advisory Committee and landscaping subcontractors.



Another historian, Louis Ray, will form an advisory committee made up of family members of those in the cemetery and concerned citizens.

Four other board members were also elected to the board. Their names have not been released.

The changes were made following an emergency meeting of the former board of directors on Wednesday.

Several people recently voiced concerns over the condition of the cemetery, including missing headstones, damaged graves or not knowing where their family members were located in the cemetery.

Koppel and Ray said they are working on grave location services using the existing records.

The press release stated the new board is hopeful the changes in leadership will be the start of a brighter future for the cemetery, “With these changes we believe that a new day has dawned for St. Stephens Cemetery and that the foundation has been laid for the cemetery to be properly maintained for many decades into the future.”

