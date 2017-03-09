KDF, Four Roses partner for special selection bottle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A big crowd gathered Thursday at the Liquor Barn in Springhurst for a signing event for the Kentucky Derby Festival Four Roses bottle.

The special selection bottles feature the artwork from the 2017 Derby Poster.



The Four Roses Master Distiller and the poster artist were there signing bottles.

MORE: WAVE 3 News Digital Derby Guide

KDF digital media manager Gary Stinson said, “The response is overwhelming to this bottle, a lot more than I think any of us anticipated. We got here a little early and there was already a line.”



The Special Selection of single barrel bourbon was selected by representatives from the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.