Caretaker fired, new board takes over St. Stephens Cemetery

No one knows how many people are buried in the cemetery or where many of the bodies are located. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louis Ray helped a man find his wife's plot in St. Stephens Cemetery on Thursday.



“We'll find out if there's a vault there,” Ray said.



Ray’s actions were the first step toward a new beginning for the cemetery that has been in the headlines since the weekend for its years of deplorable conditions and mismanagement.



The issues forced frustrated families to contact the Attorney General's office.



“It’s just total mess,” Jack Koppel, the new president of the St. Stephens Cemetery Association, said. “I can't believe people put up with this for so many years.”

Koppel said the plan to get the old board out and fire the caretaker had already been in the works, but sped up once things boiled over. The new board is inheriting a series of problems.



Ray showed WAVE 3 News aged record books from the 1920s.

“You can see what kind of conditions they're in,” Ray said.



No one knows how many people are buried in the cemetery or where many of the bodies are located. None of the cemetery's records are electronic. The books from 1851 to 1897 are missing.

However, the new management believes the future of St. Stephens is bright. Ray is leading an advisory council for the cemetery, something it has never had before.



“We're going to oversee the board activities,” Ray said. “We're going to help coordinate volunteer activities and be the liaison between the board and the public.”



