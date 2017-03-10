Mothers finish fight for justice for children killed in DUI crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A decade-long fight for justice for victims of fatal DUI crashes has ended in success for their family members.

On Wednesday night, Kentucky lawmakers ended shock probation for people convicted of second degree manslaughter or reckless homicide while driving under the influence.



House bill 222 passed in both chambers, finally passing in the Senate 33-4.



It’s a moment two mothers have been fighting for for 10 years.



In 1985, Ann Scharf was killed on Seneca Road by a drunk driver.



“She was tied for valedictorian in her senior class, she was absolutely beautiful and six feet tall,” her mother, Carolyn Scharf, said.



The driver who killed Ann, was sentenced to 5 years in prison but only served 63 days because of shock probation.

“It was outrageous,” Scharf said, “I truly thought my child's life was worthy of the sentence.”



In 2002, Debbie Moskwa's husband was severely injured, her son Ricky was killed and another woman also died when a drunk driver drag racing on Interstate 71 slammed into them.



"Little did we know we would be inflicted with more pain when shock probation was granted after the person served only eight months of a 13-year sentence," Moskwa said in 2011 when she testified before lawmakers.



State Senator Julie Raque Adams and Rep. Robert Benvenuti, R-Lexington, who sponsored the bill, have also been fighting alongside these mothers. When Adams was elected as a state representative, she took on the fight, testifying before the House and Senate for years to advocate on behalf of her constituents.



“We have testified many times, we have had a bill for at least 10 years,” Scharf said.

But this time, it passed. Scharf said new faces representing the state of Kentucky made a difference this session.

“I always believe in the truth, justice and the American way, It's almost like I'm supposed to do this,” Scharf said in 2011.



A decade long fight and Carolyn Scharf said she's finally getting justice for her daughter, ending shock probation for DUI offenders in fatal cases.



“The horror of that. It is finished. It is finished,” Scharf said.



Five other states still allow shock probation for DUI offenders in fatal cases. The bill will now head to Governor Matt Bevin’s desk for final signature.

