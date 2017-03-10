Blessing of the Keg kicks off Louisville's Irish weekend - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Blessing of the Keg kicks off Louisville's Irish weekend

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
The Blessing of the Keg is the unofficial kickoff to Louisville's Irish weekend with the Ancient Order of Hibernarians.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Irish tradition took place Thursday night at Goodwood Brewing.

The Blessing of the Keg is the unofficial kickoff to Louisville's Irish weekend with the Ancient Order of Hibernarians.

Father Joe Fowler said Irish prayers for all the beer ahead of Saturday's Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

Goodwood then held a bottle release for the blessed beer and took a keg down to O'Shea's where the party continued.

