Teen ejected from vehicle in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A teenager was injured in a single-vehicle car crash late Thursday afternoon in Nelson County.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the accident scene at Poplar Flat Road and Ed Pile Road just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The teen driver had been ejected from the vehicle, and witnesses were treating him when the deputies arrived. No one else was in the car.

An EMS crew transported the teen to Flaget Hospital. He later was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown, and his identity has not been released.

