March 10, 2017

"Flavors From Home: Refugees in Kentucky Share Their Stories and Comfort Foods"

Aimee Zaring traveled throughout the Commonwealth meeting refugees, listening to their stories and speaking their language through food. She is now sharing their stories in her book, "Flavors From Home: Refugees in Kentucky Share Their Stories and Comfort Foods". Aimee's book won the Gourmand World Cookbook award for best charity/fundraiser cookbook in North America. You can learn more about her book at AimeeZaring.com and order it online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com and at your local book stores.

