All charges against Hardin Co. deputy jailer involved in fight with deputy sheriff dropped

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - All charges against a deputy Hardin County jailer involved in an altercation with a Hardin County sheriff's deputy were dismissed Friday morning.



Joe Funk was charged with menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of police officer following the Feb. 8 dispute with sheriff's deputy Clennon Smith, which was captured by a surveillance camera in the booking area of the Hardin County Detention Center. Funk was suspended the next day.



Police reports said Funk and Smith got into the fight after Smith tried to hand an inmate's property to Funk. Funk was accused of throwing back the property.



The video shows Funk move from around the booking gate. He walks toward Smith and throws his arms in the air. The deputy then pushes Funk. The men start fighting, and several people jump in. Then they separate.

According to a police report, Smith told Funk to get on the ground, and another jailer jumped in. Smith told the other jailer to let go because Funk was under arrest.

Smith said Funk refused to comply with his demands to put his hands behind his back.

Then things got even more physical. Smith said he punched Funk several times. Funk eventually was placed in handcuffs and left with injuries.



In a statement, Funk said he suffered a bloody nose, a swollen lip, a sore neck and bruising on his hand. He said he was reluctant to follow Smith's commands because he didn't understand why he was being arrested.



