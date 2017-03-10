Elizabethtown woman accused of performing oral sex on teen

Emory has been charged with third-degree sodomy, unlawful transaction with a minor, and trafficking in a legend drug. (Source: Hardin County Jail)

MT. WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown woman faces numerous charges after she performed a sex act on a teenage boy while a counselor at a boys home.

Mt. Washington Police arrested Stephanie Emory on Thursday. Emory has been charged with third-degree sodomy, unlawful transaction with a minor, and trafficking in a legend drug.

Emory admitted to performing oral sex on a 14-year-old boy while a counselor at the Sunrise Children's Services in Mt. Washington back in October according to police. She also admitting to giving the child a Gabapentin pill. Gabapentin is used as an anti-epileptic medication and it affects nerves and chemicals that cause seizures and pain.

Emory was given a $25,000 bond. A judge has ordered that she have no contact with the victim or anyone under 18 years old except for her children.

