How many is too many? Proposed liquor store creates controversy

A new liquor store has been proposed for the intersection of Burnett Ave and Shelby St. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -- How many liquor stores are too many? That's the question Schnitzelburg area residents are asking.

With a new liquor store proposed for the intersection of Burnett Ave and Shelby St, many have taken to social media to voice their concerns about another liquor store in that location.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ WAVE Country Fish Fry Guide

+ Details of VP Mike Pence's Louisville visit released

+ LIST: Best Fish Sandwich In Town?

Through the NextDoor App, which is an app that lets you connect with your neighbors based on your location, many people have written up comments about how there are already too many places to buy liquor in the neighborhoods.

"Enough is enough," Robert Tobias said. He said he feels strongly about the number of liquor stores in his neighborhood.

Since the newly proposed location on South Shelby Street is located in a place where it borders several neighborhoods; it's really a multi-neighborhood affair. The location is technically in the Merriwether neighborhood while it closely borders Schnitzelburg, Germantown as well as Shelby Park.

"If I walk 10 minutes that way, if I walk 15 minutes that way, I can go to the liquor store," Tobias said. "I can go to Logan and Oak, liquor store."

Kathleen Davis, who happens to be on the German-Paristown Neighborhood Association says according to the research that she has done, more liquor stores bring trouble.

"When these establishments that sell alcohol are close together, there are more incidents that are violent and any other alcohol-related problems," Davis said.

Davis also pointed out that the location was, according to her opinion, unfortunate.

"There’s Shelby Elementary down the street, there’s an ice cream shop that’s open in the summer, that’s Dairy Del across the corner from where this liquor store would be," Davis added.

The owner of proposed Shelby Street Liquors declined to comment on the story. The license is now going through a 30-day public comment phase during which people can voice their concerns and approval.

Metro Council District 4 Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith says her office will be all ears during this public comment period.

"We want to know how the neighbors feel about this what they think about it, and I encourage anyone in the area that would like to voice their opinions to get in touch with me," Sexton Smith said in a phone interview.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to several surrounding neighborhood councils, but they all responded that since the liquor license notice only went up a few days ago, they haven't had a chance to have a board meeting to discuss the possibility of the store being there.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.