Find your luck at a WAVE Country St. Patrick's Day event

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Looking for some St. Patrick's Day fun? Here's a list of activities around WAVE Country you can enjoy.

Start your morning off with a 5k marathon in Beckley Creek Park for the St. Paddy's Half Marathon. The event begins Saturday, March 11th at 8:30 a.m. For more information and to register click here.

Before the revelry, participate in mass with the Louisville Hibernians at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church. Mass begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th.

Drink for a good cause with The Arrow Fund. The organization is hosting a St. Patrick's Day fundraiser at The Back Door on March 11th. The event lasts from 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. Twenty percent of all sales will go towards helping The Arrow Fund end animal cruelty.

Enjoy the Luck of the Irish at the Shawnee branch of the Louisville Library on March 11th. Kids will learn about St. Patrick's Day through stories, crafts, and a snack. The event begins at 2 p.m.

Louisville's Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at 3 p.m. on March 11th at the corner Baxter and Broadway.

At McDonald's from March 11-17, $.25 from every McCafe' Shamrock Chocolate Shake purchased goes back Ronald McDonald House Charities!

Western Library will host St. Patrick's Day Family Storytime on March 13th at 4:30 p.m. Families can enjoy stories, crafts, and show off their love of green.

Get your appetite ready for a special Irish menu on St. Patrick's Day at Noosh Nosh. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Enjoy treats and tea at Locust Grove for their St. Patrick's Day Celebration. Special guest Gwynne Potts and former Locust Grove executive director will discuss Louisville's Irish history. The event begins at 3 p.m.

The Hibernians of Louisville will remember 1855's Bloody Monday. A time of remembrance will turn to revelry as you follow the Piper to the Hibernian Hooley down the street at O'Shea's for live music and prizes. It begins at 4 p.m.

This St. Patrick’s Day the Bakery at Sullivan will glow in shimmering shades of green. Shamrock cookies will be offered at $1.75 each and Guinness cupcakes for $2.95. Other pastries in the bakery will be festively “dressed” for St. Patty’s day.

Have a laugh while watching an improv group perform a comedy show while drinking also known as Drunkprov! The event is on Friday, March 17th at Four Pegs and starts at 8 p.m.

On St. Patrick's Day, March 17th, celebrate at O'Shea's with Irish food and live music. O'Shea's has locations in the Highlands, downtown Louisville, and in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Starting at 2 p.m. the Main Street location will offer bagpipe music and $4 green beer.

Head to Irish Rover for the chance indulge at beer trucks or join in the fun at the Tent Party from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Molly Malone's Baxter Avenue location will host a St. Patrick's Day Party at 11:30 p.m. on March 17th.

Stop in the Bristol Bar & Grille this St. Patrick’s Day and enjoy local and regional draft beer, craft beer and imported bottles from around the globe at an extremely reduced price. The throwback beer list includes 10-ounce drafts starting at $1.50, 20-ounce drafts starting at $2.75, craft & imported bottles starting at $1.75 and all domestic bottles for only $1.25. Top it off with Bristol’s famous green chili wontons or savory fish sandwich.

Celebrate the Celtic song and music performed by the Louisville Chorus. They will be accompanied by the Louisville Irish Dancers, the Hewn from the Mountain Celtic Band and the Beargrass Christian Church Choir. The event is on Saturday, March 18th and begins at 7:30 p.m.

Chloë Agnew, one of the original and youngest members of the music group Celtic Woman, will perform her favorite Irish ballads, singalong songs, and some of her Celtic Woman favorites. The concert will be held on Sunday, March 19th at First Presbyterian church in Jeffersonville at 7 p.m.

