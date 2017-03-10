8 UK beats Georgia 71-60 in SEC Tournament opener

Kentucky defeated Texas A&M in College Station Saturday. (Source: Chet White/ UK Athletics)
Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes
Kentucky vs. Georgia – Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals
March 10, 2017, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Attendance: TBA
Final Score: No. 8/8 Kentucky 71, Georgia 60
Team Records and Series Notes
- Kentucky has won nine in a row – its longest winning streak of the season -- and is 27-5 overall.
- Georgia is 19-14 overall.
- Kentucky leads the series 124-26 and has won nine in a row vs. the Bulldogs.
- Earlier this season, UK defeated Georgia 90-81 (OT) in Lexington and 82-77 in Athens.
- UK leads Georgia 11-1 in SEC Tournament games.
- Next for the Wildcats: on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST (noon EST in Nashville), UK takes on the winner of the Alabama-South Carolina game.
- This season vs. Alabama: on Feb. 11, UK won 67-58 in Tuscaloosa.
- This season vs. South Carolina: on Jan. 21, UK won 85-69 in Lexington.
In the First Half
- Kentucky’s starting lineup featured De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, Isaiah Briscoe and Derek Willis.
- Kentucky improved to 6-0 with this lineup.
- After coming off the bench the previous seven games, Willis has started three in a row.
- Adebayo is the only Wildcat to have started all 32 games of the season this year.
- Tied at 2, Kentucky grabbed the lead with an 8-0 run and led the rest of the game.
- The spurt began with a 3-pointer by Willis, extending UK’s streak of 1,007 games with at least one successful long ball.
- UK eventually stretched the lead to 13 on two occasions. With the Wildcats ahead 27-14, but three starters on the bench because of foul trouble, Georgia closed the half on an 11-5 run to make it 32-25 at intermission.
In the Second Half
- Kentucky got the first six points of the second half, matching its then-biggest lead at 38-25, and UK led by double digits the rest of the way.
- The Wildcats gradually pulled away thanks primarily to a strong defensive effort. In the first eight minutes of the second half, Georgia was only 1-7 from the field, had four turnovers and five total points.
- With UK ahead 50-32 midway through the second half, Georgia’s shooting eye sharpened. The Bulldogs pulled within 10 points on multiple occasions in the last two minutes, but got no closer.
Team Notes
- Kentucky held Georgia to 60 points.
- UK is 18-0 this season when limiting the opponent to 72 or fewer points.
- UK is 144-5 under Coach John Calipari when keeping the opponent to 63 or fewer points.
- Georgia shot 33.3 percent from the field. UK is 16-0 this season when limiting the opponent to less than 43 percent.
- The rebounding was tied today at 42 each. Kentucky won or tied the rebounding battle for the ninth straight game – coinciding with the nine-game win streak.
- UK has outrebounded opponents by 8.4 boards per game during the current nine-game win streak.
- Kentucky had fewer turnovers than Georgia, 13-10, but UK capitalized 18-2 in points off turnovers.
- UK had 20-20 vision on offense, as Briscoe and Fox each tallied 20 points.
- The last time that happened was Feb. 7, when Briscoe and Wenyen Gabriel had 23 each vs. LSU.
- Calipari has a 689-192 (.782) on-court record, including a 244-52 (.824) mark at UK.
- UK is now 211-4 (.981) under Calipari in games leading by at least 10 points.
In the SEC Tournament
- UK is 128-25 (.837) all-time in the SEC Tournament, including 42-12 (.778) in the quarterfinals.
- UK is 11-1 vs. Georgia in the tourney.
- Looking ahead to Saturday, Kentucky is 40-2 (.952) in SEC Tournament semifinal games.
Player Notes
- Freshman Bam Adebayo had 13 points and 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the year.
- He is averaging 10.6 rebounds over the last seven games.
- Freshman De’Aaron Fox had 20 points, his eighth 20-point game of the season, but his first since Jan. 17 vs. Mississippi State. He also paced the Wildcats today with four assists.
- Sophomore Isaiah Briscoe had 20 points and once again stalked the backboards with six rebounds.
- It is his sixth 20-point game of the season and his first since a 23-point effort vs. Georgia on Jan. 31.
- He has averaged 7.3 rebounds over the last 13 games.
- Senior Derek Willis didn’t have a big scoring night with seven points, but he led the Wildcats in rebounding with 11 and he also had a season-high four blocked shots.
- After not blocking a shot for eight straight games, Willis has totaled 10 rejections over the last three games.
- Senior Dominique Hawkins had five points, all coming on free throws. He displayed a dogged defensive effort during his 23 minutes and came up with a pair of steals.
- Official release from UK sports information