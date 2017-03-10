8 UK beats Georgia 71-60 in SEC Tournament opener

Kentucky defeated Texas A&M in College Station Saturday. (Source: Chet White/ UK Athletics)

Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Kentucky vs. Georgia – Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals

March 10, 2017, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Final Score: No. 8/8 Kentucky 71, Georgia 60

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky has won nine in a row – its longest winning streak of the season -- and is 27-5 overall.

Georgia is 19-14 overall.

Kentucky leads the series 124-26 and has won nine in a row vs. the Bulldogs. Earlier this season, UK defeated Georgia 90-81 (OT) in Lexington and 82-77 in Athens. UK leads Georgia 11-1 in SEC Tournament games.

Next for the Wildcats: on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST (noon EST in Nashville), UK takes on the winner of the Alabama-South Carolina game. This season vs. Alabama: on Feb. 11, UK won 67-58 in Tuscaloosa. This season vs. South Carolina: on Jan. 21, UK won 85-69 in Lexington.



In the First Half

Kentucky’s starting lineup featured De’Aaron Fox , Bam Adebayo , Malik Monk, Isaiah Briscoe and Derek Willis . Kentucky improved to 6-0 with this lineup. After coming off the bench the previous seven games, Willis has started three in a row. Adebayo is the only Wildcat to have started all 32 games of the season this year.

, , and . Tied at 2, Kentucky grabbed the lead with an 8-0 run and led the rest of the game. The spurt began with a 3-pointer by Willis, extending UK’s streak of 1,007 games with at least one successful long ball.

UK eventually stretched the lead to 13 on two occasions. With the Wildcats ahead 27-14, but three starters on the bench because of foul trouble, Georgia closed the half on an 11-5 run to make it 32-25 at intermission.

In the Second Half

Kentucky got the first six points of the second half, matching its then-biggest lead at 38-25, and UK led by double digits the rest of the way. The Wildcats gradually pulled away thanks primarily to a strong defensive effort. In the first eight minutes of the second half, Georgia was only 1-7 from the field, had four turnovers and five total points.

With UK ahead 50-32 midway through the second half, Georgia’s shooting eye sharpened. The Bulldogs pulled within 10 points on multiple occasions in the last two minutes, but got no closer.

Team Notes

Kentucky held Georgia to 60 points. UK is 18-0 this season when limiting the opponent to 72 or fewer points. UK is 144-5 under Coach John Calipari when keeping the opponent to 63 or fewer points.

Georgia shot 33.3 percent from the field. UK is 16-0 this season when limiting the opponent to less than 43 percent.

The rebounding was tied today at 42 each. Kentucky won or tied the rebounding battle for the ninth straight game – coinciding with the nine-game win streak. UK has outrebounded opponents by 8.4 boards per game during the current nine-game win streak.

Kentucky had fewer turnovers than Georgia, 13-10, but UK capitalized 18-2 in points off turnovers.

UK had 20-20 vision on offense, as Briscoe and Fox each tallied 20 points. The last time that happened was Feb. 7, when Briscoe and Wenyen Gabriel had 23 each vs. LSU.

Calipari has a 689-192 (.782) on-court record, including a 244-52 (.824) mark at UK.

UK is now 211-4 (.981) under Calipari in games leading by at least 10 points.

In the SEC Tournament

UK is 128-25 (.837) all-time in the SEC Tournament, including 42-12 (.778) in the quarterfinals.

UK is 11-1 vs. Georgia in the tourney.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Kentucky is 40-2 (.952) in SEC Tournament semifinal games.

