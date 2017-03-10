KY receives a D for 'citizen readiness'

They said 15 percent of Kentuckians between 16 and 24 are unemployed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A survey claims a majority of America's young people couldn't join the US military if they wanted to and gives Kentucky a D grade.

That comes from the Citizen-Readiness index published by the Council for a Strong America, a non-profit outreach group made up of retired military and law enforcement.

The Council said 15 percent of Kentuckians between 16 and 24 are unemployed or not in school and that three-fourths couldn't sign up for service because of problems with obesity, education, drug abuse or crime.

"So what we're trying to convey is we have a serious issue but there are fixes. We want to share with people in Louisville what those fixes could be." Maj Gen (Ret) Robert Silverthorn, from Council for a Strong America, said.

Among the group's focuses, ending childhood abuse and neglect, and providing access to high-quality education.

