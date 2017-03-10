Mascots for a Cure holds event at Norton Children's Hospital

Buddy the Bat and Louie the Cardinal participated in the event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mascots for a Cure teamed up with Norton Children's Hospital, professional and collegiate sports teams, sororities and cancer awareness groups Friday to benefit childhood cancer awareness groups and bring smiles to young patients.

The event was part of the "Lace Up and Twist Challenge", and its initiatives were two-fold.

The Twist refers to the Chubby Checker Twist Challenge, which encourages people to twist for 36 seconds, representing the 36 children that are diagnosed with cancer daily in the United States.

The Lace Up portion encouraged people to purchase special gold laces, symbolic of the efforts to eliminate pediatric cancer.

Mascots that participated included Louie the Cardinal from UofL, and Buddy the Bat, the Louisville Bat's mascot.

