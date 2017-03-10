KY Attorney General calls proposed LG&E rate increase 'excessive'

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has called a requested rate increase by Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities.

Beshear recommended on Thursday that the increase is scaled back to a third of the original request.

A public hearing has been scheduled for May 2nd for a $210 million annual revenue increase. According to Beshear's office, he's asking the Public Service Commission to reduce the request by $142 million.

It was also requested that smart meters not be deployed, saying it would cost $350 million over the life of the meters, and recommended that fixed charges remain the same.

