KY Attorney General calls proposed LG&E rate increase 'excessive'

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Attorney General Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 NewS) Attorney General Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 NewS)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has called a requested rate increase by Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities. 

Beshear recommended on Thursday that the increase is scaled back to a third of the original request. 

A public hearing has been scheduled for May 2nd for a $210 million annual revenue increase. According to Beshear's office, he's asking the Public Service Commission to reduce the request by $142 million. 

It was also requested that smart meters not be deployed, saying it would cost $350 million over the life of the meters, and recommended that fixed charges remain the same.

