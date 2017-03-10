VP Pence to visit Louisville's Harshaw-Trane

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Louisville Saturday to discuss business and health care, more specifically, the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Pence and Governor Matt Bevin will meet with business leaders at the Harshaw-Trane Parts and Distribution Center on Plantside Drive Saturday

morning.

The company is a provider of energy management services, and officials there tell us they just found out Thursday night they would be hosting Pence.

The Vice President will hold a health care discussion and then make some remarks at 10:45. He's been making stops like this across the country to promote the new health care plan.

"He wants to come and meet with business people who have been affected by this," Governor Bevin said of Pence.

Governor Bevin, small business leaders and those deemed job creators will be invited to the meeting.

The company tells us they get these kinds of requests for meetings because of the size of their building, but say providing the venue is not an endorsement of the forum. Protesters plan to be staged outside.

"We're going to show up and make our voices heard," said Chris Rowzee of Indivisible Kentucky.

The new plan, Pence says, will give Americans more choices, but it isn't an easy pitch for Pence considering some fellow Republicans like Kentucky Senator Rand Paul are critical.

Earlier this week Paul told MSNBC the plan needed, work calling it Obama Care Lite.

"Every conservative that's come out publicly opposed to this has been called by the White House and is being cajoled and wooed by the White House to give in," Paul said. "But if conservatives stay together, if we stick together we will have a force and a negotiation and we will talk about clean repeal verses replacement."

Bevin agreed with some of his sentiments.

"Senator Paul has ideas of things he believes need to be a lot stronger and he's not as impressed with what he's currently been offered as some who have currently offered it, truth be told," Bevin said, "I'm not either, so I'm with him, I think there are things that need to be done."

Bevin says he applauds the Administration for starting the discussion. Groups like Indivisible Kentucky contend the Vice President should be talking to the people about their health care not business leaders.

"It's horrible, horrible not just for the people of Kentucky," Rowzee said. "But for people all over America, estimates are that anywhere from 15 to 20 million people could lose their coverage."

Democrats say the plan reduces coverage and raises deductibles.

