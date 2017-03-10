Rally for Unity to be held at Louisville JCC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Days after the Jewish Community Center of Louisville was evacuated because of a bomb threat an event has been organized to bring people together.



The We Stand Together Rally for Unity calling for respect, tolerance and acceptance is planned for Sunday at the JCC.

The rally is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the JCC on Dutchmans Lane.

