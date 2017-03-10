Students learn safe internet skills

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Louisville Saturday to discuss business and health care, more specifically, the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Louisville Saturday to discuss business and health care, more specifically, the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns about another liquor store near their neighborhoods.More >>
Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns about another liquor store popping up near their neighborhoods.More >>
Joe Funk was charged with menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of police officer following the Feb. 8 dispute with sheriff's deputy Clennon Smith, which was captured by a surveillance camera in the booking area of the Hardin County Detention Center.More >>
Joe Funk was charged with menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of police officer following the Feb. 8 dispute with sheriff's deputy Clennon Smith, which was captured by a surveillance camera in the booking area of the Hardin County Detention Center.More >>
Beshear recommended on Thursday that the increase be decreased.More >>
Beshear recommended on Thursday that the increase be decreased.More >>
In 2016, Kentucky had its highest number of adoptions in the past decade, but 8,000 children remain in foster care.More >>
In 2016, Kentucky had its highest number of adoptions in the past decade, but 8,000 children remain in foster care.More >>