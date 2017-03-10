Students learn safe internet skills

On Friday, students in Stopher Elementary’s Student Technology Leadership Program presented the "Be SMART" program to their classmates. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An assembly to teach children to stay safe while surfing the web was held at a Louisville elementary school.

On Friday, students in Stopher Elementary’s Student Technology Leadership Program presented the "Be SMART" program to their classmates.



The program was created and developed by the students and encourages kids to keep their personal information like their school name, members of their family's name, addresses, real names and telephone numbers private while using the internet.



