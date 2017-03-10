Inside the Louisville company hosting Pence

Harshaw Trane is a company that in 40 years grew from 13 employees to 300 associates. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Harshaw Trane is a company that in 40 years grew from 13 employees to 300 associates. But in the last few days, it was the Secret Service they welcomed as they got things ready for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive.

"We are going to meet with a small group of business folks," Governor Matt Bevin said.

Bevin will be at the forum Saturday, which will be held in a part of the building that was closed off to cameras for security reasons.

The company said it's a space where others hold meetings in too. They said providing the venue does not mean they endorse anything discussed during the forum.

Harshaw Trane is all about sustainable energy, from helping other businesses become LEED certified to reducing their carbon footprint. But it's healthcare Pence is expected to discuss Saturday.

The White House said he'll be meeting with a small group of business owners. That list has been kept secret so far.

"He's just going to listen and then he's going to follow that up with a discussion for a larger audience of folks where he'll then speak about the things that he's been hearing in this state and others," Bevin said.

