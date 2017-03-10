Smoke alarm systems send texts from abandon homes

Harshaw Trane is a company that in 40 years grew from 13 employees to 300 associates.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Louisville Saturday to discuss business and health care, more specifically, the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.More >>
A system, called CASPER, detects the sound of a smoke alarm inside an abandoned home. It then sends a text message to alert neighbors, first responders and city officials.More >>
Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns about another liquor store near their neighborhoods.More >>
Joe Funk was charged with menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of police officer following the Feb. 8 dispute with sheriff's deputy Clennon Smith, which was captured by a surveillance camera in the booking area of the Hardin County Detention Center.More >>
