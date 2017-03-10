Badgers beat Hoosiers again, 70-60 in Big Ten Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) - Showing signs that its late-season swoon might be over, No. 24 Wisconsin slowed Indiana's offense and used Ethan Happ's 14 points and 12 rebounds to beat the Hoosiers 70-60 in the Big Ten quarterfinals Friday night.
Bronson Koenig scored 16 points to lead five Badgers in double figures.
No. 2 seed Wisconsin (24-8) dropped five of six games down the stretch but now has won two in a row, including its conference tournament opener against 10th-seeded Indiana (18-15), which scored so easily a night earlier while beating Iowa.
