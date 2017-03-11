WATCH LIVE: VP Pence promotes new healthcare plan in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence is in Louisville to discuss business and health care, more specifically, the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Pence and Governor Matt Bevin will meet with business leaders at the Harshaw Trane Parts and Distribution Center on Plantside Drive this morning.

The Vice President will hold a health care discussion and then make some remarks at 10:45. He's been making stops like this across the country to promote the new health care plan.

