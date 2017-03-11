WATCH LIVE: Rick Pitino on NCAA Tournament selection - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: Rick Pitino on NCAA Tournament selection

Rick Pitino (Source: UofL Athletics) Rick Pitino (Source: UofL Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino is talking about his team's selection into the NCAA Tournament.

WATCH LIVE >> ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly