Hundreds of new tips come in after Delphi victim's grandfather speaks

DELPHI, IN (WAVE) - Investigators were back at the scene of the Delphi, Indiana double murder on Friday. At least a half-dozen deputies and detectives worked in the wooded area of Carroll County. They were near a crime scene Libby German's grandfather visited as well. He spoke out again after his public plea for tips this week.

The reward for tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in the case is now around $220,000. Since Libby German's grandfather, Mike Patty, made a public plea for information Thursday, the tips coming in have jumped 200 percent, with 650 tips coming in recently.

RELATED STORIES:

+ Suspect identified in Delphi double homicide

+ Reward offered for information leading to arrest of murder suspect

"That's the one we're really looking for, that single tip that breaks this case wide open and gets the investigators what they need to put somebody behind bars so we can get justice," Libby German's grandfather Mike Patty said.

Libby German and Abby Williams disappeared on February 13th while hiking on a popular trail in Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day about a mile from where they were last seen.

Police previously released a photo of a suspect taken on Libby's cell phone also capturing his words, "Down the hill".

Police have not said how the two girls died. They somehow stood together like true friends.

"What would you do with a best friend? Would you just leave them? Neither would I. And neither would you. Neither would the other girl. That's why they're both victims," Patty said.

The community has rallied around Abby and Libby's families.

"I think it's the innocence of it," Patty said. "These young girls were taken well before their time and they are innocent victims here. Somebody took advantage and took them way before their time."

Patty said the two families of the girls talk almost daily, helping each other through the ordeal.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.