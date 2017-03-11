Protesters greet Vice President Mike Pence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Protesters exercised their First Amendment right to free speech Saturday morning when Vice President Mike Pence came to Louisville.



"Getting the people here is easy. It’s just figuring out where we can put everyone," protester Chris Rowzee said. "We are just trying to make sure we have an opportunity to do that."

Rowzee is with Indivisible Kentucky. The group helped organize the hundreds of people who showed up to express their concerns with proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

"I was hit with a series of three different kidney stones," protester Kristen Adams said. "I was without insurance at the time and had to pay full price."

Adams was among the first protesters to line up on Plantside Drive. Her bright neon sign indicated she wants affordable healthcare for all. She thinks revisions to the ACA are too hasty.

"We are supporting Trump, and we are supporting this effort to get something together for healthcare that works," Judy Brown said.

There were few individuals in the crowd like Brown who supports the current administration.



Brown said the changes to the ACA that are being presented are still not perfect, and she believes protesting won't lead to a quicker resolution.

"There is a lot of resistance for resistance sake," Brown said. "I don't really see that as a positive influence. I see that as something that is slowing down the process."

A majority of the protesters believe their concerns have not been shared with the Trump Administration, and that is why they were present with signs and chants.

"They have done a good job of avoiding talking to their constituency so far," Rowzee said, "so we are going to do everything we can here today to make sure that they hear us."



