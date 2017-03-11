Child hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

The incident was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the child was reported to be 7 years old.

The incident happened in the 5500 block of New Cut Road at 4:45 p.m.

The child's condition is unknown.

