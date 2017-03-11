IMAGES: Pence visit attracts protest, supporters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Louisville on March 11, denouncing the Affordable Care Act and promoting Republican changes to health care in America. He was greeted by hundreds of protesters along Plantside Drive and hundreds of supporters inside Harshaw Trane Parts and Distribution Center where he spoke.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view photos from the protest and Pence's speech.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.