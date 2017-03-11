IMAGES: Pence visit attracts protest, supporters - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

IMAGES: Pence visit attracts protest, supporters

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Hundreds of protesters greeted Pence along Plantside Drive in Louisville. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News) Hundreds of protesters greeted Pence along Plantside Drive in Louisville. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Louisville on March 11, denouncing the Affordable Care Act and promoting Republican changes to health care in America. He was greeted by hundreds of protesters along Plantside Drive and hundreds of supporters inside Harshaw Trane Parts and Distribution Center where he spoke.

