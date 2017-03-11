Pence tries to sell KY on GOP's American Health Care Act

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Louisville Saturday as Kentucky took center stage in the fight over healthcare.

Depending on who you listen to, Kentucky is either one of the Affordable Care Act's biggest success stories or one of it's worst failures.

"The Obamacare - slash - Affordable Care Act, whatever it goes by, has been truly devastating," Gov. Matt Bevin said before introducing Pence at Harshaw Trane on Plantside Drive. The vice president was ready to announce the plan intended to turn things around.

Kentucky is the ideal spot to start to make changes, the vice president said to Kentuckians on board with the Republican's new American Health Care Act.

"The Obamacare nightmare is about to end," Pence said. "The truth is, Kentucky is a textbook of Obamacare's failures."

The American Health Care Act promises to first repeal the mandates and taxes of Obamacare. It will keep some parts of the Affordable Care Act.

"To all the parents here, we'll make sure you can keep your kids on your plan until they're 26 years of age," Pence pledged.

The plan also brings some major changes in an effort to reduce healthcare costs.

"We are going to finally purchase health insurance across state lines the way you buy life insurance," Pence said.

The crowd inside Harshaw Trane was on board. Others are not, including Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul who represents Kentucky.

"We have to admit we are divided on replacement," Pence said.

So how does he plan to get some of these Republicans on board? The vice president declined to answer my question, but the governor did.

"I think everyone is in agreement - there is a 100 percent agreement - that we have to get rid of Obamacare. That's the important thing to understand," Bevin said. "The message is, let's get it done."

To get it done, they're asking for Kentucky's help.

"It's going to be a battle in Washington D.C.," Pence said, "and for us to seize this opportunity to repeal and replace Obamacare once and for all, we need every Republican in Congress, and we're counting on Kentucky."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.