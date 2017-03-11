Steve Crump, Charlotte TV news reporter, honored in hometown of Louisville

Several people were honored at this year's awards ceremony. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

This is the 30th year for the African-American Catholic Leadership Awards Banquet. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A friend of WAVE 3 News received a big honor Saturday night.

Steve Crump, a reporter for WBTV, WAVE 3 News' sister station in Charlotte, North Carolina, was honored at the African-American Catholic Leadership Awards Banquet in Louisville.

Crump is a Louisville native, and he comes home to help us with coverage of big events.

"Louisville is always very special to me," Crump said. "It's a place that I hold deeply in my heart. And regardless of where I go, or anywhere that I've worked in any community, I'm always one of you. I'm always one of you guys here."

This was the 30th year for the awards ceremony.

