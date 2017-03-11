SLIDESHOW: 2017 St. Patrick's Parade

Thousands of people flooded the Highlands for the St. Patrick's Parade. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was flooded with green on March 11 for the annual St. Patrick's Parade. This year's theme was "One United Ireland." Organizers expected more than 100,000 people to march in or watch the parade. About 150 units participated in the parade.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view photos from the parade.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.